DataFox Launches DataFox Enrich on the Salesforce AppExchange

DataFox has launched DataFox Enrich on the Salesforce AppExchange. The application helps sales and marketing teams identify and prioritize optimal accounts to execute their account-based strategies.

With DataFox Enrich, users can embed artificial intelligence-sourced, human-audited company insights directly into account records. Enrichment data spans 25 data points, including company location, employee headcount, industry keywords, phone number, LinkedIn profile, competitors, funding, and more. The data is integrated natively in Salesforce.com, powered by the new Lightning Data engine.

"We are proud to deepen our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem with our second AppExchange app," said DataFox CEO Bastiaan Janmaat in a statement. "And with this app, we expect to deliver an even more unified user experience so more of our customers will be able to quickly integrate our technology into their work streams. This will enable sales and marketing leaders to help reps focus on top accounts and to take the right action at the right time, while saving time and resources." "Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce platform, DataFox provides customers with an exciting new way to leverage insights needed to identify and close business opportunities more quickly and efficiently."

