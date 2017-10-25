Return Path Enhances Inbox Insight

Data solutions provider Return Path has enhanced its competitive intelligence tool, Inbox Insight, with a new Browse Campaigns feature that gives marketers access to millions of real-life emails sortable by subject line, industry, and campaign type, along with performance metrics for each campaign.

With this new feature, marketers can find inspiration among relevant emails, save and download favorite campaigns, and see how those campaigns performed in the real world.

"When it's time to build a new email campaign, most marketers have a go-to resource for creative inspiration, whether that's searching for best-in-class examples or signing up for competitors' email programs. But there's a big difference between building an email that looks good and knowing how it will perform," said Scott Ziegler, Return Path's vice president of product management, in a statement. "With this enhancement to Inbox Insight, our customers can draw ideas for a specific type of campaign, within a specific industry, and get critical metrics on each campaign's performance."

Campaigns can be searched by subject line, industry, campaign type, and date range. Users can browse the top-performing campaigns from across the email universe. Within each individual campaign, users can see the full email creative, information about the sender, and campaign performance metrics like read rate and inbox placement rate.

"As a sophisticated competitive intelligence tool, Inbox Insight allows marketers to compare their own campaign metrics side by side with competitors to see what works and what doesn't," Ziegler said. "With this new enhancement, Inbox Insight takes on a new dimension as a source for idea generation and creative inspiration."

