SmarterHQ Launches Behavioral Marketing App on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SmarterHQ, providers of a multichannel behavioral marketing platform and Silver-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has launched a behavior marketing application on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This new application helps marketers personalize customer interactions in real time using online and offline behavior with Oracle Marketing Cloud through Oracle Responsys.

Through AI and machine learning, SmarterHQ helps marketers and e-commerce professionals better understand who their customers are and how they prefer to shop.

SmarterHQ enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to break down data siloes by unifying all online and offline customer data into its behavioral marketing platform. The application consumes all customer behavioral and transactional data and builds automated segments based on any interaction.

With SmarterHQ, marketers can now turn casual browsers into highly engaged customers using current and previous behaviors to deliver consistent, personalized touchpoints in real time, such as cart and browse abandonment reminders, low inventory and back-in-stock notices, and calls to action for disengaged customers.

"In 2017, shoppers no longer want a one-size-fits-all model, so both in-store and online experiences should be tailored to each individual customer," said Michael Osborne, SmarterHQ's CEO, in a statement. "Personalization is absolutely key, and through our collaboration with Oracle Marketing Cloud, we are making it easier for the Oracle community to get a closer look at their customers via the right customer data, which ultimately drives customer engagement, brand loyalty, and company ROI."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com