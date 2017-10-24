Protagonist Adds Artificial Intelligence to Give Marketers Empathy at Scale

Protagonist today launched marketing and communications offerings that add data-driven messaging, channel strategy development, and brand signature tracking to the Protagonist Platform.

Protagonist identifies, measures, and provides strategies for taking control of narratives. Artificial intelligence via the Protagonist platform enables marketers to gather, analyze, and use millions of data points to create messages that resonate with customers, delivering empathy at scale.

New offerings include the following:

North Star Narrative: This is the ideal story that companies want to have told about them in the marketplace. Protagonist constructs the North Star Narrative by synthesizing the aspiration that resides inside the organization, balanced against the realities of where the company currently sits, its strengths, associations, and claims. Once a North Star Narrative is established, Protagonist builds playbooks that chart the execution path and establish monitoring and optimization to track progress for clients.

Messaging Playbook: Provides tactical and strategic guidance for marketing, communications, public relations, and creative teams. The solution provides communication strategies informed by narrative analysis. This includes recommendations on how to leverage key terms, phrases, syntax, tone, claims analysis, calls to action, and cognitive principles to strengthen a brand.

Channel Playbook: Uncovers the media outlets, publications, and other sources that have the most profound impact on audience beliefs and how to leverage them effectively.

Influencer Playbook: Traces the narratives that clients care about most, identifies the people driving the conversation, and builds strategies to engage those people to increase favorable dialogue. Protagonist tracks the creation, growth, and engagement around full cognitive arguments across all forms of media to uncover the true stewards and opponents of brands, organizations and broad societal topics over time.

"Highly resonant customer communication is what drives results today," said Protagonist CEO and Founder Doug Randall in a statement. "Through AI, we can not only access and analyze valuable customer beliefs, we can deliver empathy at scale to develop content, communications, and products that connect deeply with customers. Better engagement equates to better results for marketers driving company growth."

Protagonist also updated the technology behind its proprietary Narrative Analytics platform, which supports all of its offerings. The platform can now process millions of data points of structured and unstructured dialogue to uncover existing narratives, track changes in public beliefs, and highlight growing sentiments at scale. More sophisticated natural language processing makes it possible for Protagonist to differentiate between claims being made, evidence used to support them, and underlying concepts.

