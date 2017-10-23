Teradata Announces a New Analytics Platform

Teradata today announced Teradata Analytics Platform, a new system that embeds analytics close to data, enabling employees throughout an organization to use their preferred analytic tools and engines across data sources at scale.

“We are extending the data warehouse with new analytics functionality. This is making advanced analytics, machine learning, new data types, [and] new tools available to a broader set of users,” says Imad Birouty, director of product marketing at Teradata. “It’s making advanced analytics really accessible to a broad set of users, not just those with specialized skills.”

Birouty says that a related goal for the technology is the “operationalization of analytics.”

“In today’s world, you get a data scientist or someone who comes up with a new analysis and it takes them several weeks to do that, but it’s hard to repeat; it’s hard to re-create,” Birouty says. “With our Teradata Analytics Platform, we’ll bring the data and analytics functions together so that they can be part of a company’s daily operation; repeatable, reusable, and extended out to a broad set of users. Now companies can be that much smarter because they can use these analytics functions on a daily basis as part of their daily operations.”

The new platform is part of the company’s Teradata Everywhere strategy, launched last year, which aims to provide a “flexible, agile, and scalable way to ensure high return on investments while limiting the risk in making those investments,” according to the company. The strategy has four key components, including the new platform:

Deploy anywhere. It provides analytics processing across flexible deployment options, including the Teradata Cloud and public clouds, as well as on-premises on Teradata hardware or commodity hardware. “Take your Teradata analytics data warehouse and run it wherever you want—basically you can deploy your analytics environment wherever you want,” Birouty says.

Buy any way. It enables companies to purchase software in more accommodating ways based on specific use cases through simplified pricing bundles, subscription-based licenses, and as-a-service options. "We have subscription licenses available we've bundled in value-added software components to the core Teradata offering, and we have our IntelliCloud, which is the as-a-service," Birouty says.

Move any time. It aims to future-proof buying decisions by allowing users to take advantage of software license portability, in which analytics can run across deployment options. "Customers are no longer locked in. When a customer starts out with a license, let's say in the public cloud, and they grow to the next level and say, 'I need to grow larger, faster,' they can port their Teradata licenses anywhere they want," Birouty says.

Analyze anything. As noted, the new platform aims to enable users throughout an organization to utilize their preferred analytics tools and engines across data sources at scale. "It really opens up the value to the customer in what they can analyze," Birouty says.

