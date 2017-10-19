Medallia Integrates Medallia for Digital with Its Experience Cloud

Medallia today integrated its Medallia for Digital offering with its Experience Cloud to help businesses combine customer feedback from online sources with data from various offline sources—including brick-and-mortar stores and call centers—to get a holistic view of their behaviors. According to Ori Soen, general manager of Medallia for Digital, the improvements will enable companies to understand their customers on a deeper level and act on insights in real time within one solution.

Released last year—after Medallia acquired customer feedback platform provider Kampyle—Medallia for Digital aims to give businesses the information and tools necessary to keep up with customers as their behaviors change and adapt to new digital channels. The system processes data at scale, aiming to provide organizations with an omnichannel view of a buyer’s experiences over time so that they can understand not just what customers are doing but why they are doing it, and take the appropriate corresponding actions. “The ‘what’ and the ‘why’ together are really important,” Soen stresses.

The Medallia Experience Cloud, launched in April, brings machine and human learning to a single platform, to give businesses key customer insights. It consists of feedback management, machine learning and text analytics, performance measurement, employee engagement, action management, and reputation management tools.

“In just over a year, we have doubled the number of customers using our digital solution and are now processing more than 2.5 billion digital interactions every month,” Soen said in a statement. “Today’s integration with Medallia Experience Cloud enables companies to take advantage of Medallia's powerful reporting and text analytics to gain even deeper insights and connect the digital channel with other channels along the customer journey.’”

While these capabilities were possible for Medallia customers prior to the integration, the process of getting them to work was “ad hoc” and “clunky,” Soen says. Within a single solution, Medallia for Digital users can now embed customer feedback from digital sources into their experience strategies, to create more unified views of a customer’s behavior and preferences across different channels. The unified system can leverage AI to analyze customer generated texts for insights into their sentiments. Organizations can respond quickly to customer concerns using role-based reports and alerts.

Soen says that companies will benefit from applying text analytics to large amounts of feedback data. He points to Western Union, a company who deployed the Medallia Digital Solution six months ago, and has since then collected more than 110,000 feedback items. “That’s a huge amount of data,” and impossible to effectively analyze using a point solution, he says. Using text analytics, the company can quickly do more advanced analysis beyond simple trend reports, or NPS and CX scores.

“We listen to our customers every day with Medallia, in more than 50 countries and 20 languages,” said Rachel Gelman senior manager of customer and agent insights at Western Union, in a statement. “Now, with Medallia for Digital, we’re able to understand in-the-moment customer experiences and tell the customer story in a more complete way.”

