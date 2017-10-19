Artegic and Apteco Partner on Digital Marketing

Digital CRM consulting and technology provider artegic and Apteco, a provider of data analysis and automation software, have started a partnership. The jointly developed API allows a seamless integration between artegic's Elaine Realtime CRM automation technology for digital cross-channel dialogue marketing with Apteco's FastStats Discoverer data analysis software.

FastStats Discoverer enables data visualization, customer analysis, and customer segmentation. Through the integration, that information can be transferred to Elaine with a simple mouse click or fully automated. Based on the data and segments from FastStats, Elaine enables complex message customization and personalization right up to contextual real-time adaptation. All response data from the digital dialog, such as clicks, openings, and conversions, flow seamlessly back into FastStats for further response analysis and target group optimization.

"To ensure a holistic, individual customer communication, all data from a wide range of touchpoints have to be directly analyzed and used," said Martin Clark, Apteco's CEO, in a statement. "Enterprises today need to be able to consolidate their data silos and transform the information into effective campaigns along the customer journeys." "Relevance in marketing and service communication is increasingly determined by the correct use of customer data, adaptation to usage contexts, as well as speed and right timing. An automated, real-time data exchange between all systems involved has become a critical success factor," said Stefan von Lieven, CEO of artegic, in a statement. "Artegic's Realtime Marketing Automation Platform Elaine and Apteco's FastStats marketing suite offer an ideal combination between extremely fast, customer-centric data analysis and highly individualized communication at the right moment, channel, and context. The combination of both solutions allows users to capture data at all touchpoints, to centralize and analyze it, and to use it to design appropriate communication measures. This entire process is automated, seamless, and without delay."

