inMotionNow Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager

inMotionNow has integrated its workflow management solutions for marketing and creative teams with Adobe Experience Manager, part of Adobe's Marketing Cloud.

The inMotion product facilitates the flow of creative work from request to approval. The final project can then be directly added in Experience Manager Assets for teams to access.

"One of the value propositions inMotionNow delivers to creatives is automating the administrative aspects of creative work that sap valuable time that would be better spent on design thinking," said inMotionNow's chief marketing officer, Alex Withers, in a statement. "Our integration with Adobe Experience Manager helps our joint customers by streamlining the management of assets between the two solutions."

The integration is simple to set up and enables users to download and upload files to Experience Manager directly from within inMotion. For example, a project manager can add files approved through the inMotion workflow for publication to designated Experience Manager projects, adding new graphics for a Halloween promotion or referencing last year's Halloween promotion.

The product integration can support a counter workflow as well. For example, a new asset added to Experience Manager can be uploaded into the inMotion review and approval workflow from within the inMotion platform.

"Creative brilliance can't drive revenue if it's locked up in a creative brief, stalled in review, or forgotten on someone's laptop," Withers said. "inMotionNow is focused on streamlining the entire process, providing headspace for creatives to do the what they do best, and ultimately, get polished products into market delivering business results for an organization sooner rather than later."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com