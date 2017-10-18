Tapjoy Launches Interactive End Cards

Tapjoy, providers of a platform for mobile advertisers and app developers, today launched a mobile advertising format called Interactive End Cards as part of its Interplay Advertising Suite.

Interactive End Cards turn traditional video ads into highly interactive, rich media ad experiences that allow marketers to further engage consumers and turn audience interest into measurable action. They add branded, customizable ad experiences to video ads to help boost upper-funnel branding metrics, such as awareness and affinity, as well as lower-funnel performance metrics, such as click-throughs and conversions.

Marketers can choose from a wide range of Motion Ads prompting audiences to swipe, flip, fold, wave, and spin their mobile devices to further engage with companies and their products. Each end card concludes with a call to action, such as making a purchase, visiting a website, downloading an app, or following a social media channel.

All Tapjoy video ads are verified by Moat, a cloud-based analytics company focused on delivering third-party measurement and attention analytics to marketers and publishers for viewability and audibility. Previous testing showed that Tapjoy video ads deliver 98 percent viewability and 85 percent completion rates on average, with post-view click-through rates of approximately 3 percent.

"Our new Interactive End Cards take mobile video advertising to the next level," said Shannon Jessup, Tapjoy's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "While mobile videos are extremely effective for raising awareness and driving upper-level branding objectives, they fail to truly engage audiences and directly involve them in the brand's story. With Interactive End Cards, marketers can capitalize on consumer attention by allowing audiences to interactive with their products or services in fun and meaningful ways."

Among the first advertisers to leverage Tapjoy's Interactive End Cards was 20th Century Fox, which used the new product to promote its major motion picture, War for the Planet of the Apes. The international campaign featured a full-length video trailer followed by an interactive slider to further engage audiences. Users could swipe the slider up or down to reveal images and descriptions of the film’s main characters, and they were then given the chance to click out and purchase tickets. The campaign drove an 88 percent video completion rate and a 4 percent click-through rate to purchase tickets, a rate 3.5 times higher than industry-wide CTRs for mobile video pre-roll campaigns.

"War for The Planet of the Apes is a premium, high-caliber franchise for 20th Century Fox, so it was crucial that our ad campaigns were of an equally high calibre in both format and placement," said Izzy Hedges, executive vice president of international media for Vizeum, 20th Century Fox's central media agency, in a statement. "Our goal was to deliver exceptional results in both awareness and affinity for the film, while driving measurable performance in the form of trailer views and click-throughs. Tapjoy's new Interactive Ends Cards enabled us to present a trailer first, followed by a branded experience that really brought the movie's characters to life. The format is new, exciting and premium, and it complements our studio-quality advertising."

Tapjoy also offers advertisers real-time A/B testing for Interactive End Cards creative. For advertisers that don't have their own creative, the company offers a Creative Services Lab.

