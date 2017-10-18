Adobe Announces the Next Generation of Creative Cloud

Adobe today announced the next generation of Creative Cloud, including three new applications, a cloud-based photography service, and a range of updates for a number of its flagship applications, as well as new integration features linking Creative Cloud and Adobe Marketing Cloud, which is part of Experience Cloud.

The new applications include Adobe XD CC, Adobe Dimension CC, and Adobe Character Animator CC. XD is a solution for designing and prototyping mobile apps and websites; Dimension enables graphic designers to quickly create and iterate on photorealistic 3-D images, with the goal of rendering branding and packaging designs in real-world environments; and Character Animator is a 2-D animation tool that aims to empower users to bring still designs to life.

In addition, the company released Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC, a cloud-based photography service that enables users to edit, organize, store, and share photos from anywhere.

With the new integration between Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Marketing Cloud, “marketers and creatives are now able to work in one space, without the need to go back and forth between applications as they access and use specific design assets,” says Elliot Sedegah, group product marketing manager for Adobe Experience Manager. This enables businesses to generate content much more quickly across creative-to-marketing workflows.

“Brands can no longer get away with crafting one single message that can be used for all customers on all channels. Consumers expect engaging experiences that are personalized to them across any channel they’re engaging on, which has led to an increase in content volume like we’ve never seen before. The integration between Creative Cloud for enterprise and Adobe Experience Manager in Adobe Marketing Cloud helps brands tackle this challenge,” Sedegah says. “This streamlines workflows between marketers and creatives and makes collaboration much simpler. The tighter integration also speeds up turnaround times and increases content velocity, which is a must these days.”

Sedegah cites a study by Adobe and IDC that found that 85 percent of marketers “feel under pressure” to create content for campaigns. “For marketers, it’s imperative to bring creative and design assets into marketing campaigns without any friction. A digital asset library filled with robust designs and immersive content derived from 3-D models is incredibly powerful,” he says. “With the deeper integrations between Creative Cloud and Marketing Cloud, marketers can seamlessly work with their creative teams to deliver more robust, engaging experiences to customers at an incredible speed.”

Updates to Adobe’s flagship applications for content creation include the following:

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic CC—formerly known as Photoshop Lightroom CC—has been given performance and editing improvements, including an Embedded Preview workflow that allows users to quickly scroll through large sets of photos and select a subset of images.

Adobe Photoshop CC now has expanded photography support, enhancements in learning and getting started, and improved overall performance.

Adobe Illustrator CC has been given workflow, user experience, and performance enhancements.

Adobe InDesign CC now has improved efficiency, enabling users to easily create multi-page layouts.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC has received collaboration features, immersive 360/VR workflows, and responsive motion graphics controls.

