Higher Logic Releases Group Manager

Higher Logic has added Group Manager to its online community platform to help community managers target, engage with, and track the success of their particular groups while giving them a real-time view into the activities and contributions of each group.

"The Higher Logic platform is already transforming our ability to interact with our membership at a much deeper level, and the new Group Manager shows that the Higher Logic team is continuing to innovate to help take us to the next level of engagement," said Jessica Lombardo, director of membership at the Association for Information and Image Management International (AIIM), in a statement. "This new module will empower our volunteer chapter leaders to engage far more effectively with their specific communities."

Key features of Group Manager include the following:

Targeted email and automated workflows that allow group leaders to communicate with members on a smaller, more relevant scale. They can create lists from predefined criteria to segment databases for targeted member campaigns and outreach, all enhanced by automation rules, templates, and attachments.

Group dashboards to help leaders better understand their groups. Customizable dynamic charts and reports provide insight into member activities and period-over-period performance. Reports include membership growth tracking, retention rates, volunteer hours, contribution tracking, and more.

Group leaderboards to create healthy competition between groups and create incentives for continued growth through gamification.

Custom landing pages featuring targeted ads and customized slide shows to help group leaders personalize the experience for their audiences and track the success of their efforts.

"We believe organizations should support the initiatives of their groups because doing so increases engagement and loyalty, but the lack of quality data about group activities has so far severely limited these efforts," said Rob Wenger, Higher Logic's CEO, in a statement. "Group Manager empowers group leaders to contribute to the overall health of the organization through tools that help them organize, communicate, and generate revenue, all while enabling community managers to evaluate performance and encourage healthy competition through leaderboards."

