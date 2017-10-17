Relay Network Partners with Zoot

Zoot Enterprises and Relay Network have formalized an agreement whereby Zoot will resell Relay's mobile communication platform for secure, immediate customer engagement.

"We're excited to partner with Relay Network to provide our clients the ability to communicate on a one-to-one level with engaged, committed consumers," said Travis Tuss, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Zoot, in a statement. "This partnership enables us to offer a secure, instant method of communication that consumers readily adopt."

Relay Network provides businesses with a platform to communicate and interact with customers through a personalized message feed delivered directly to an individual's mobile phone. In addition, Relay's Branded Messages feature, launched in June, helps businesses facilitate customer communications across multiple departments or product lines in a single feed.

"We are witnessing the fastest technology revolution in history. Mobile has fundamentally changed the way we interact with the people and businesses that matter most to us," said Matt Gillin, co-founder and CEO of Relay Network, in a statement. "Relay is designed specifically to give businesses the power to create the easiest, most convenient customer interactions by enabling secure and effective communication over mobile channels, where consumers are spending the majority of their time."

