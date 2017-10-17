Sitecore Launches Experience Cloud

Sitecore, a provider of customer experience management software, today unveiled the Sitecore Experience Cloud, which offers a range of content management, digital marketing, and commerce tools as well as continuously optimized experiences, new approaches for collecting customer data, and real-time insights using machine learning.

As part of the announcement, Sitecore also announced a significant Version 9 release of its flagship Sitecore Experience Platform (XP) digital experience platform andSitecore Experience Manager(XM) web CMS.

With the Version 9 release, Sitecore introduces Sitecore xConnect, a framework of APIs and services that allows users to integrate customer interaction data collected by Sitecore with customer data from nearly any third-party system or channel. Leveraging that abundance of data is Sitecore Cortex, a machine learning engine that delivers real-time insights across both native and third-party customer data. With Sitecore Cortex, customer behaviors, decisions, interactions, and outcomes are continuously processed and optimized to unveil new customer segments and revenue opportunities.

Other Sitecore XP and Sitecore XM Version 9 features include the following: Web forms;

scalable email marketing;

Rich automation for marketers;

Capabilities for developers who want to deliver digital experiences on IoT, wearables, and other mobile devices;

Sitecore Connect for Salesforce and Sitecore Connect for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM; and

Greater security and control with Federated Authentication and encryption support for personally identifiable information.

"Effective marketing today requires knowing how customers are engaging with your brand in real time," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore, in a statement. "With Sitecore Experience Cloud, Sitecore Cortex, and Version 9 of both Sitecore XP and Sitecore XM, Sitecore remains at the forefront of innovation. Most important, our customers benefit from the immediate ability to more effectively and intelligently acquire, retain, and grow their customer relationships."

