ConnectLeader's Sales Platform Receives a Patent
ConnectLeader's Sales Engagement and Sales Acceleration platform lets companies engage prospects systematically using mnultiple communications modes.
Posted Oct 17, 2017
ConnectLeader a provider of B2B sales acceleration technologies, has received U.S. and Canadian patents for its sales acceleration platform.

U.S. Patent number 9,674,364 and Canadian Patent number: 2,815,399 covers ConnectLeader's sales acceleration and engagement capabilities, designed to shorten sales cycles by automating sales engagement and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and qualify leads faster.

In addition, these patents protect many other innovative sales acceleration capabilities offered by ConnectLeader, including the following:

  • Cadence Functionality, which enables sales reps to plan and execute a sequence of communication touches that involve calling, leaving voice messages, sending email and text messages, social media contact, and other omnichannel communications; and
  • Remote Coach, which enables sales managers to actively listen and coach sales reps during calls.

"These patents enable ConnectLeader to assertively maintain its status as the leader of ground-breaking innovations in sales acceleration," said Jim Lochry, senior vice president of corporate development at ConnectLeader, in a statement.

