Monetate Adds to Action Builder

Monetate has enhanced its Action Builder with more than double the number of templated actions for marketers. Users can now insert new content, edit existing content, add lightboxes, and set countdown timers.

"We are constantly listening to our customers' feedback to improve our offerings," said Maribeth Ross, senior vice president of marketing at Monetate, in a statement. "By more than doubling the number of actions available to our customers, we can make them more agile and efficient, power their business success, and ultimately increase conversions and revenue."

"The expansion of Monetate's Action Builder capabilities is a total game-changer," said Van Schlichting, optimization and SEO lead at Corra, in a statement. "Since the start of our partnership with Monetate, we've recognized that they really build to customer feedback – which is apparent with these updates intended to give the customer more flexibility and agility."