SAP, with IBM, Announces Enhanced Hybris Commerce for Telecom and Media Companies

SAP today announced an enhanced version of its SAP Hybris Commerce solution specifically geared for the telecommunications and media industries. Dubbed the “teleco and media accelerator,” the solution was developed in collaboration with IBM and aims to address industry-specific challenges around engaging, retaining, and acquiring customers, as well as selling to those customers. The solution is the latest result of a 14-year partnership between IBM and SAP, and combines the former’s expertise in integration and services with the latter’s technological capabilities.

According to the two companies, the solution features a “ready-to-use framework” that empowers telecommunications and media providers to engage with customers in an omnichannel manner, streamlining the purchase process and consistently delivering positive customer experiences. More specifically, the solution allows them to combine digital self-service and assisted forms of interaction with physical channels, such as in-store enablement and in-store pick-up services; manage products and bundles with an eye on industry standards; and meet modern security and privacy standards as dictated by global regulations.

Matthias Goehler, senior vice president of industries at SAP Hybris, noted in a statement how these industries are increasingly complex:

“Telecom and media consumption is becoming increasingly customizable and is therefore more complicated. SAP is committed to meeting industry business needs by supporting new business models, industry regulations and standards. The telecommunications and media accelerator helps companies achieve and realize their goals all while getting to market as quickly as possible.”

Bob Fox, global industry leader for telecommunications, media, and entertainment at IBM, referenced the telecom’s industry “transformation” in a statement:

“The telecommunications industry is experiencing a significant transformation driving companies to invest in capabilities that modernize operations and allow them to differentiate and drive value. Together with SAP Hybris, we offer a unique commerce solution specifically tailored to meet the demands of telecommunication providers and media companies, including add-ons, bundles, promotions, unique checkout flows and more, that enables them to reinvent business processes and deliver more engaging digital customer experiences.”

According to its website, SAP Hybris has a focus on delivering a consistent customer experience at every touch point. Additionally, the website states that it aims to reduce cost, time, and complexity, with the goal of promoting innovation and strategy. In addition to telecommunications and media, SAP Hybris has developed solutions that support the automotive, healthcare, and travel industries. According to its website, SAP Hybris “has the know-how to address industry-specific challenges.”

