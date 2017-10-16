Higher Logic Acquires Informz and Real Magnet

Higher Logic, a provider of cloud-based community platforms, has acquired Informz and Real Magnet, two marketing automation software companies. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

These acquisitions accelerate Higher Logic's plans to use broader customer and member interactions as the cornerstone of a lifecycle engagement platform. Integrating these two marketing automation solutions with Higher Logic's engagement and community platform are expected to help companies with targeted marketing and customer interactions. From the initial web visit to renewal and ongoing engagement, the Higher Logic platform will track and manage interactions along each stage of the digital customer experience.

"Informz and Real Magnet are both clear leaders demonstrating advanced marketing automation capabilities for the market," said Rob Wenger, Higher Logic's CEO, in a statement. "Our vision with these acquisitions is to work with Informz and Real Magnet to create the ultimate virtuous cycle for community and engagement. The valuable features in both marketing automation systems will help us fine-tune this continuous feedback loop, and the result will be an improved, cohesive ability for our combined customers to reach, engage, recruit, and retain their members and customers."

Combined, the Higher Logic, Informz, and Real Magnet platforms process billions of customer interactions every month. By capturing a broader set of engagement data points, Higher Logic will build richer member and customer personas that enable deep segmentation and personalization.

"Real Magnet's world-class marketing automation combined with Higher Logic's renowned community platform gives data-driven marketers powerful new capabilities for increasing engagement and driving revenue. The big winners here are our customers," said Tom Pines, CEO of Real Magnet, in a statement. "This is a great opportunity to bring together the best of marketing automation and community engagement," said Joe Tyler, CEO of Informz, in a statement, "so that all of our customers can benefit from more targeted and efficient interactions."

Earlier this year, Higher Logic acquired Kavi, expanding its collaboration capabilities for the online community space, and Socious, another social community software provider.

