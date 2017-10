"Here at Atomic Reach, we're trying to build marketers a platform that unlocks patterns within their large datasets that they simply are not able to extract with machine assistance. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Atomic AI delivers engagement-driven content recommendations on how to perfect your content for sales engagement," said Bradley Silver, CEO of Atomic Reach, in a statement. "In an environment where content marketing is valued so highly, marketers are in need of a tool that saves them time, saves them money, but most importantly increases content marketing ROI."