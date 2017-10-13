inMotionNow Integrates with Brandfolder and Google Drive

inMotionNow has integrated its workflow management solutions for marketing and creative teams with the digital asset management (DAM) tool Brandfolder and expanded its existing integration with Google Drive. These integrations link the creative process to storage and asset management.

"The volume and intensity of creative marketing work being performed in larger organizations is incredible. It's not unusual for a company with a dozen marketing campaigns to have hundreds of assets being created, while a company with a hundred campaigns may have thousands of assets," said inMotionNow Chief Technology Officer Chris Trauzzi in a statement. "In this context, it's easy to see why managing all these creative assets, from request to availability, is absolutely essential for those marketing organizations that aim to be more efficient and effective."

These integrations mean project managers can open folders and files from other platforms from directly within the inMotion console.

For Google Drive, a previously required file conversion step has been eliminated with this software release. After downloading assets, such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, or Drawings, project managers also had to convert the files before uploading them to the inMotion platform. inMotion can now complete the conversion once the user selects the file type that should be used.

These new integrations add to several existing DAM integrations inMotionNow has already developed with Box, Dropbox, ShareFile, Canto Cumulus, Canto Flight, inRiver, Egnyte, Webdam and Widen.

"Internally we refer to this as saving user events," Trauzzi said. "This means we are continuously looking for ways to automate or reduce the number clicks, steps, or actions required of users so teams can focus on getting business results rather than managing the process."

The integrations come on the heels of a string of enhancements, including an email review feature and an online proofing and approval tool.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com