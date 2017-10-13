Adobe Adds Mobile App, Digital Audio to Advertising Cloud

Adobe has released Adobe Advertising Cloud Mobile App for cross-channel advertising campaign management on both Android and iOS devices.

In addition to the mobile app, Adobe Advertising Cloud users will see expanded cross-channel advertising capabilities with the addition of automated, data-driven buying of digital audio advertising formats on desktop and mobile devices. Adobe worked with Rubicon Project to help advertisers plan and buy media across premium digital audio environments.

With the mobile app, marketers can do the following:

Monitor campaign-level performance and delivery metrics in real time directly from a mobile phone or tablet;

Swipe to activate and automatically pause campaigns based on pre-set parameters, such as budget caps or impression totals; and

Use at-a-glance placement-level reporting for all metrics, including total spend, impressions, viewability rates, click-through rates, completion rates, and more, on desktops.

By adding digital audio formats to its media planning and buying software, Adobe Advertising Cloud enables marketers to centralize targeting and reporting across devices, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets, and message sequentially across formats, such as an audio ad followed by a video ad to move consumers down the funnel to purchase. Advertisers can also leverage Adobe Advertising Cloud’s native integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud to layer first- and third-party data to target behavioral, demographic and geographic audience segments, and receive Nielsen-verified audience reporting on consumers' age and gender.

"Digital audio has exploded as a uniquely differentiated channel that gives advertisers the opportunity to target users not just based on their demographic or psychographic profile – but how they feel at a specific moment in time," said Brett Wilson, vice president of Adobe Advertising Cloud, in a statement. "This collaboration with Rubicon helps move Adobe Advertising Cloud one step closer towards our goal of helping marketers unify their advertising spend holistically across every channel."

