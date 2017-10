CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with Microsoft Bing

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of call tracking and management software, has released an enhanced integration with Microsoft Bing that allows marketers to capture call attribution data for Bing-generated offline conversions.

As the first call tracking platform to support Bing Ads new Offline Conversion feature, CallTrackingMetrics can send session and conversion data from phone calls directly into Bing, automatically connecting conversions back to specific search ads.

"For years, our clients have been requesting a complete Bing integration which would allow CallTrackingMetrics to send session and conversion data directly into the Bing Ads platform. We've been working with Bing to make this feature available to our customers, and I am happy to say that it's finally here," said Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement.

