Qvidian Integrates with Microsoft Office 365

Qvidian has integrated its cloud-based proposal automation software with Microsoft Office 365, allowing companies to edit proposal content in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint formats. As content moves through reviewer workflows, Office 365 preserves formatting and styles, while automatic content syncing simplifies version control. To help content managers proactively update libraries with the latest approved content, Qvidian is also releasing full-circle content submissions that will allow users to flag new RFP content in Qvidian, so managers can review and add the content into their company library. "By strengthening our content workflows and integrating with Microsoft Office 365, we've made it even easier for proposal teams and subject matter experts to contribute to RFPs and proposals in a highly efficient and secure way," said Lewis Miller, CEO of Qvidian, in a statement. "These enhancements demonstrate Qvidian's commitment to being on the cutting edge of innovation. We've aligned our software solution with the essential platforms many of our enterprise clients use today or plan to use in the very near future." These latest upgrades also strengthen administrator-defined reviewer workflows.