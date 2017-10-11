Nimble Joins Microsoft Accelerator Program

Nimble has been selected to join Microsoft's Seattle Accelerator, an immersive development and go-to-market program for later-stage startups that want to scale by capturing enterprise customers with access to top Microsoft partners and customers, business connections, and technical knowledge. "Joining Microsoft's Seattle Accelerator program is an important step in our far-reaching collaboration with Microsoft's product teams, business teams, and its global reseller partners," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "Virtually every Office 365 customer needs a simple social sales and marketing CRM to effectively engage with customers by centralizing and sharing customer knowledge and social insights across the organization. As our shared customers grow and their needs become more complex, Nimble's integrations with Microsoft's cloud-based products will help companies scale." "We are excited to bring these amazing startups onboard to Microsoft Accelerator in Seattle," said Raghav Kher, managing director of Microsoft Accelerator Seattle, in a statement. "Together we can deliver compelling solutions to our customers and help startups accelerate their growth." Microsoft's global accelerator program includes the following: Access to top Microsoft partners and customers, technical knowledge, premier engineering, go-to-market, and co-sales;

Direct support from Microsoft's Azure Engineering Team;

Development of co-marketing materials, marketplace promotions, and listings in Microsoft's customer-facing catalogs;

Dedicated Microsoft channel managers responsible for integrating Nimble into its planning and sales cycles programs; and

Incentives that reward channel partners for selling Nimble to Microsoft cloud services customers within the first three months. Nimble is integrated with Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Outlook Desktop, Microsoft Outlook Mobile on iOS and Android, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Edge.