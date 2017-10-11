Logo
Highspot Partners with MindTickle on Sales Training Tools
Reps now can access content, training, and coaching materials in one platform.
Highspot and MindTickle have partnered to create an integrated sales enablement solution to help sales organizations prepare reps with the knowledge, skills, content, and execution support to engage prospects and close deals.

The integration empowers MindTickle and Highspot users with a single-system approach to content, training, and coaching. Throughout all engagement with content and learning, integrated analytics offer managers insight into who completed sessions and how they later performed.

"Sales organizations are seeing the power of sales enablement solutions to improve outcomes and engage reps in continual learning," said Robert Wahbe, Highspot's CEO, in a statement. "The integration with MindTickle offers businesses a one-two punch that incorporates essential components of success for reps: content and pitch support, as well as hands-on learning capabilities."

"Sales reps are challenged at different stages of the sales process," said Krishna Depura, CEO of MindTickle, in a statement. "With the integration with Highspot, we deliver critical support at the beginning, middle, and end of the deal process through knowledge-building, just-in-time content discovery, pitch support, and real-time coaching to positively influence customer outcomes."

