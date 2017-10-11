InsideSales, InsightSquared Partner with LinkedIn

Cloud-based sales acceleration software provider InsideSales.com and sales intelligence solutions provider InsightSquared are among the first companies to join the LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) partnership program.

InsideSales' integration with LinkedIn covers its Predictive Playbooks sales tool, which is designed to help companies build their sales pipelines and increase conversions with artificial intelligence and actionable data.

"Up-to-date data is critical in today's interconnected digital economy," said InsideSales.com CEO and Founder Dave Elkington in a statement. "Real artificial intelligence (AI) is the combination of data, science, and applications that meaningfully impact outcomes for an individual or team. LinkedIn Sales Navigator data is now presented seamlessly inside of Predictive Playbooks. That means sales professionals using Predictive Playbooks will be more effective accelerating their sales motion with LinkedIn Sales Navigator insights."

InsightSquared's integration will provide data on the critical actions taken by sales teams to help them reach peak performance. Users will be able to view LinkedIn Sales Navigator information alongside sales analytics within existing InsightSquared reports.

With the InsightSquared and LinkedIn Sales Navigator integration, sales managers will be able to do the following:

Understand the correlation between the opportunity close rate and LinkedIn Sales Navigator connections, including the number of connections into accounts that reps need to optimize their particular sales processes;

Monitor and manage rep performance using LinkedIn's Social Selling Index (SSI) and setting InsightSquared Alerts when an SSI drops below an acceptable threshold; and

Identify the effectiveness of InMails for prospecting by revealing InMail conversion rates for each rep, and allowing managers to propagate successful best practices across the entire team.

"Customers are hungry for analytics to help them understand and unlock the potential of their sales data," said Samuel Clemens, co-founder and chief product officer at InsightSquared,in a statement. "Yet, most analytics are either not insightful or difficult to interpret. LinkedIn partnered with InsightSquared because we aim to deliver analytics that our customers can not only use, but use for material impact."

