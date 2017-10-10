Swiftpage Launches Act! v20

Swiftpage today launched Act! v20, which features new interactive, graphical Act! Insight dashboards, the ability to integrate Act! with voice-activated technology, a modern user interface (UI), optimized emarketing workflow, and compatibility with Chrome for Mac. "With this release, our customers have everything they need to build lasting relationships, fuel business growth, and make informed decisions," said John Oechsle, CEO of Swiftpage, in a statement. "The next-generation features in Act! v20 are a clear demonstration of our commitment to equipping our subscribers with the tools they need to stay competitive." The Act! Insight Dashboards, users will gain rich insights into marketing efforts, their sales pipelines, business performance, and business health. Users can personalize dashboards and configure the Act! Insight view to display insights relevant to their businesses or individual roles. Users also gain a new Act! Insight view in the Act! Companion mobile app. The Ask Act! with Amazon Alexa feature will allow Act! Premium subscribers to interact with their CRM by voice through Amazon Alexaby-enabled devices to access contact details, look up customer information, and inquire about what’s on their calendar. "By 2020, Gartner predicts 30 percent of searches will be done using audio-centric technology such as Amazon's Echo, Dot, or Show," said Lorcan Malone, president and chief operations officer of Swiftpage, in a statement. "Soon, Act! subscribers will be able to interact with their CRM through simple commands to save time, free up their hands, and increase productivity." Through an optimized e-marketing workflow, users can now manage campaigns and track results from five new views: Overview, Options, Create, Send, and Track with full-screen Call Lists, all fully integrated within Act!. Act! v20 also boasts a more modern user interface with updates consistent across Windows and Web. Updates include a modern navigation bar, new big button menu design, new Web login screen, and contemporary icons. And finally, users can now work with Act! on Chrome for Mac. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/