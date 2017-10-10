Gigya Introduces Enterprise Preference Manager

Gigya, a provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, today introduced Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager to help organizations build customer trust and address emerging privacy regulations, including the European Union's upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Enterprise Preference Manager is a complete solution for centrally managing all aspects of consent settings and customer preferences, such as social interests, brand affinities, and product tastes. From accepting terms of service at initial registration to opting into marketing communications, such as newsletters and promotions, all consent activities are stored as secure and audit-ready records. Customers can control their experiences through a preference center that allows them to review, change, delete, or export profile data or withdraw consent to agreements or communication preferences they have already given. Enterprise Preference Manager helps organizations meet global data protection requirements with the following: Preference and consent capture to automate the presentation and recording of consent agreements for terms of service, privacy policies, cookies, marketing communications, and custom activities;

Version control, so that up-to-date records of consent can be maintained for all customers, with tracking of consent history and automated triggering of consent renewals when required;

Enforcement of consent, whereby consent and preference records can be synchronized with downstream marketing, sales and services applications;

Self-service preference center, where customers can view, change, export, or remove their information, including personal data, consent agreements, and communication preferences and frequency (such as subscriptions to monthly newsletters or weekly special offers); and

A secure data vault. "We're entering a new era where customers demand respect for their online privacy and expect relevant, personalized communications when they do agree to share personal information," said Patrick Salyer, CEO of Gigya, which was just acquired by SAP, in a statement. "Gigya Enterprise Preference Manager is designed to help organizations do the right thing, both in building trust through transparent interactions with customers and by providing the features and functionality to meet regional data privacy laws and regulations."