Janrain Achieves CSA and ISO Security Certification

Janrain, a provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, has obtained the Cloud Security Alliance Level 2 (CSA) STAR Certification, which verifies that Janrain follows industry-best practices for securing cloud offerings, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27018:2014 Certification for handling personally identifiable information (PII) data in the cloud. These certifications apply to all services and product offerings associated with Janrain's Identity Cloud product, which provides users a seamless and secure way to move between web, mobile, and IoT-device properties. Janrain is the first CIAM provider to achieve CSA Star Certification following an in-depth audit by an accredited, independent third party to verify that the company adheres to the highest cloud security standards throughout its operations. ISO 27018 certification confirms that Janrain applies industry best practices when handling PII. "Meeting CSA's and ISO's most exacting security protocols doesn't just benefit Janrain, it ensures our clients that their customers' most critical data—upon which their respective businesses are built—is secure with Janrain," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Janrain, in a statement. "The monetary and manpower expense of meeting these standards is a drop in the bucket compared to the peace of mind our customers get knowing that the 1.5 billion–plus digital identities under Janrain's management are safe." More than 3,400 organizations use Janrain's cloud-based product suite, which includes social login, registration, and profile-data storage, among other offerings.