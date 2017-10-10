TechTarget and DiscoverOrg Partner for ABM Solution

TechTarget, a provider of B2B technology purchase intent data and services, and DiscoverOrg, a sales and marketing intelligence provider, today announced the integration of DiscoverOrg's account contact data into the TechTarget Priority Engine platform. The product integration via TechTarget's IT Deal Alert Priority Engine platform allows users to identify, prioritize, and accelerate new pipeline opportunities.

The joint solution will combine, in a unified data feed, TechTarget's insights into account purchase intent and named Active Prospect activity with DiscoverOrg's deep reach into accounts' extended buying teams and contact databases. Priority Engine with DiscoverOrg contact data will be fully available to customers beginning Nov. 2.

TechTarget delivers direct, real-time access to the most active accounts and named prospects conducting purchase research across hundreds of market segments within key geographies and ranks those accounts based on likelihood to engage.

As part of this product integration, TechTarget-only customers will be able to access up to 10 Recommended Contacts from DiscoverOrg selected according to title/role relevance and seniority at no additional cost. TechTarget customers who already subscribe to DiscoverOrg will have unlimited access to DiscoverOrg's entire database of contacts.

The combination of these two data sources will help companies do the following:

Access two to three times more contacts per ranked, segment-specific account, all of which have proven purchase intent;

Expand territory coverage and prioritize contacts by their engagement and involvement in the purchase; and

Empower advanced use cases and multi-tiered nurture streams in leading marketing automation platforms (MAPs) and CRM systems.

"Our goal is to help B2B tech providers discover and influence the target buying team at accounts in their market segments," said TechTarget CEO Michael Cotoia in a statement. "Our partnership with DiscoverOrg means that our sales and marketing customers have the ability to create, prioritize, influence, and convert new pipeline opportunities faster and more cost-efficiently than ever before."

"Sales and marketing teams need to be able to execute ABM at scale without jumping between a dozen different platforms to get a comprehensive view of their target accounts. This partnership helps DiscoverOrg customers accelerate pipeline and revenue growth by aligning DiscoverOrg's trusted contacts and intelligence with TechTarget's active, in-market accounts in Priority Engine," said Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg's CEO, in a statement.

