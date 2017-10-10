Verint Launches Updated WFO Suite

Verint Systems today unveiled the latest version of its Enterprise Workforce Optimization suite, with contemporary mobile apps.

The new Verint Workforce Optimization (WFO) delivers key feature enhancements across the suite of applications. It integrates secure mobile access into WFO applications. It also expands automatic call distributor (ACD) neutrality, supporting all leading on-premises and cloud ACD suppliers, with an open application programming interface (API) library. Additionally, the suite now offers enhancements that enable organizations to interact with customers across many channels, including a consolidated platform for recording calls, text messages, Skype audio, chat, and video, in which real-time analytics are embedded to find and evaluate interactions.

"Verint's new workforce optimization suite will take organizations a giant step forward in the quest to modernize their customer engagement approach with simple, open solutions that share intelligence to improve employee engagement and customer satisfaction," said John Goodson, Verint's senior vice president and general manager of products, in a statement. "There are exciting new details within this enhanced WFO suite that display our passion for innovation and for our customers and that provide the comprehensive, easy-to-use tools they need to satisfy today's employees and consumers alike."

Key features include the following:

A single-platform recording solution to capture interactions from telephones, to video, to radio dispatch units, as well as face-to-face interactions on tablets;

Embedded omnichannel real-time search and evaluation, enabling organizations to search and evaluate all interaction types (voice, text, social and video);

The ability to record, play, and evaluate video-based interactions by displaying synchronized audio, video, and screen playback, enabling users to view customer and employee video interactions side by side;

Text recording that captures and analyzes text-based customer interactions to support regulatory requirements and quality management with simplified access and review;

Chat interaction access and evaluation, providing visibility into both customer and employee dialogue within chat interactions;

Mobile scheduling and shift-swapping;

Enhanced ability to share intelligence with data warehouses though speech transcriptions; and

More open APIs that continue to expand access to data, such as the ability to replay captured interactions directly from CRM systems, tap into adherence data, trigger real-time events during recording, and import additional interaction media, including chat and email.

"The intelligence created through Verint solutions is a great asset to facilitate quick, informed decision making, drive positive customer and business outcomes, and empower and engage employees," Goodson added.

The launch of the new WFO solution comes on the heels of Verint's new partnership with Group Elite Communications, a professional services organization dedicated to the installation, support, consulting, and sales of enterprise workforce optimization (WFO) and other solutions. Under the partnership, Group Elite will now be able to sell and service Verint's WFO solutions to its clients worldwide.

"Verint has quickly proven to be the partner that is going to enable innovative ways for multiple organizations to work together and excel in delivering customer value," said Michael Moore, founder and president of Group Elite Communications, in a statement. "We are now proudly enabling Verint's channel ecosystem to be significantly more agile and nimble and not only meet but exceed specific customer requirements." "We are expanding our partnership program and pleased to have established resellers and full-service providers, such as Group Elite, switch to our program. We offer partners a comprehensive, market-leading portfolio based on open design and a modular approach, as well as the benefits of ACD neutrality and flexible cloud models," said Elan Moriah, president of customer engagement solutions at Verint, in a statement. "A comprehensive partner ecosystem focused on customer success is core to our market leadership strategy. We welcome Group Elite to our growing partnership program."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com