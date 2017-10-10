NICE Launches Satmetrix VoC

NICE has launched NICE Satmetrix, a voice of the customer analytics offering that combines direct and indirect feedback with customer data and organizational engagement tools. New features include activity-triggered surveys and pre-packaged role-specific tools.

NICE Satmetrix offers Net Promoter Score (NPS) capabilities and an extensive knowledge base. It is available as a multitenant, full self-service cloud platform with web and mobile capabilities.

The NICE Satmetrix solution provides the following:

Large scale, omnichannel collection of customer feedback and operational data, with drill-down and filtering capabilities;

A library of templates, best practices, and training guides;

Configurable workflows and integrations with the entire NICE portfolio; and

Advanced speech and text analytics, together with machine learning and predictive analytics.

"As a market leader in the customer service area, we believe that the voice of the customer is a critical component in organizations' ability to create a winning customer strategy guided by an in-depth understanding of customers' needs. The NICE Satmetrix offering creates a new standard in VoC solutions, enabling organizations to combine customer feedback with many other indicators of customer experience to drive powerful change across the business," said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement. "The breadth of the view offered by the NICE Satmetrix solution, combined with the depth of exploration and organizational involvement enabled by NICE's full portfolio of analytics-driven solutions, simply cannot be matched."

