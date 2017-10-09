Longwood Adds Vault Feature to RevBase

Longwood Software, developer of the RevBase software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing asset management (MAM) system and the ForFile large file transfer service, has introduced a new RevBase feature called the Vault for storing outdated, inactive, or obsolete marketing and sales materials while retaining their usage history.

Placing items in the Vault parks them in a partition within the RevBase repository that is accessible by administrators.

"Well-run marketing departments are rigorous in managing assets throughout the lifecycle, and this includes retiring work that no longer is relevant. But deleting obsolete assets is not the answer because it destroys data and history," said Scott Richardson, president and CEO of Longwood Software, in a statement. "With our vault feature, marketers can remove inactive items from user views while retaining version history and usage information. And they easily can restore an item to service if necessary."

RevBase Vault provides a complete environment for managing items as they reach end of service. Assets moved to the vault are date-stamped and labeled with the RevBase zones in which they were previously located. Vault items are fully searchable and visible to administrators who often need to revisit previous materials and campaigns. In addition, the vault can be configured to address each customer's unique processes and workflows.

