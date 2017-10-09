BirdEye Adds Social Media Management

BirdEye, providers of a reputation marketing and customer experience platform, has added social media management capabilities to help companies control their online reputation via social networks, review sites, and surveys.

"Today's businesses need to pay close attention to customer feedback from all channels. Using one platform for review management, another one for customer surveys, and a third for social media management is not only time-consuming, it's ineffective," said Neeraj Gupta, chief operations officer at BirdEye, in a statement. "We've given businesses an easy way to stay on top of all their customer feedback and ensure customer happiness using just one platform."

BirdEye's social media management includes Social Listening, Social Publishing, and Social Engagement. Features allow users to do the following:

Listen to what customers are saying on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, and YouTube;

Track mentions, hashtags, and keywords on more than 300 million websites, forums, and news sites;

Post to multiple social networks at once;

Schedule posts in advance with a publishing calendar;

Add photos and videos to posts;

Track audience engagement statistics (likes, comments, shares, retweets) at individual post level;

Analyze the sentiment of social media comments via natural language processing;

Reply to social media comments directly from one unified dashboard;

Flag comments as support tickets and assign them to employees; and

Add unlimited users and unlimited social accounts.

"Our goal is to help businesses grow quickly without adding extra work to their day, so we've made social media management simpler and more accessible than ever," said Sumit Jain, chief technology officer at BirdEye, in a statement. "Maintaining a strong social presence and responding quickly on social turns followers into customers and customers into advocates."

