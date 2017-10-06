Nielsen Completes Acquisition of Visual IQ

Nielsen Holdings has completed its acquisition of Visual IQ, an independent provider of multitouch attribution (MTA) modeling of advertising on digital platforms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Visual IQ will improve Nielsen's ability to automatically ingest and process large datasets, as well as provide Nielsen with access to more proprietary big data from advertisers, publishers, and retailers.

With this acquisition, Nielsen clients will gain access to Visual IQ's marketing attribution expertise and a comprehensive software platform for analyzing customer profiles, in combination with tactical marketing performance across channels and devices. The integration of Visual IQ with Nielsen’s current marketing effectiveness capabilities and products will help marketers decide how they allocate cross-channel advertising and marketing spend on varying consumer segments.

"Visual IQ's attribution platform will be integrated into Nielsen's marketing effectiveness suite, combining our scale in marketing mix modeling (MMM) with Visual IQ's depth in attribution as way to provide marketers a complete view on ROI," said Matt Krepsik, global head of product leadership for marketing ROI at Nielsen, in a statement. ;"Our marketing effectiveness suite is really part of the full value chain that measures audiences through the Nielsen total audience framework, identifies how to target them through the Nielsen Marketing Cloud, and ultimately measures the outcome through our effectiveness solutions, creating a holistic closed loop for marketers."

Visual IQ will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Nielsen's Marketing Effectiveness segment.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com