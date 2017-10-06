Doxim Updates Its CRM for Financial Firms

Doxim, a provider of customer engagement software for financial service organizations, has released a new version of its CRM system for banks and credit unions. This release features new and optimized workflows, an improved and mobile-responsive user interface, and integrated campaign management capabilities.

This new release includes a campaign management console built right into the CRM to facilitate targeted email marketing and centralized customer communication management and to provide the required data and technical capabilities to drive customer engagement.

In addition to the full-featured SaaS CRM system, Doxim is now offering a new mobile app that will allow employees to access customer profile and portfolio information during off-site customer meetings.

"Transforming and unifying the customer experience is a top priority for financial services executives today," said Chris Rasmussen, president and CEO of Doxim, in a statement. "By continuing our focused investment into Doxim CRM, its new features and capabilities that help banks and credit unions address their customer engagement challenges, we are delivering an even more powerful and more user-friendly platform for the digital transformation that will help improve staff productivity, drive customer loyalty, and ensure our clients grow in today's competitive market."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com