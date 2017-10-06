Kaonsoft Launches QuickOn Field Service Management Solution

Kaonsoft has launched QuickOn, a field service management (FSM) solution for the telecommunications industry. QuickOn combines FSM elements with self-service functions.

Built on the Kaonsoft Enterprise Mobility Platform (KEMP), QuickOn will seamlessly integrate into existing systems and services. It includes 10 modules encompassing core functionalities such as scheduling and inventory management as well as enhanced components with features like virtual assistants and chatbots. In addition, QuickOn offers highly configurable pre-built mobile apps for customers, technicians, and dispatchers.

The Customer App is designed to enable customer self-care with diagnostic tools and to streamline consumer touch points.

The Technician App includes diagnostic and collaboration tools, form creation and electronic signature capture, knowledge management, time and job tracking, GPS guidance, and offline capabilities.

Dispatcher Portal includes basic core FSM elements, technician and asset tracking, analytics, and business intelligence. It can be integrated with CRM, provisioning services, inventory systems, and more.

"QuickOn was built with mobility at the center. It is a highly configurable and reliable solution that will accelerate digital transformation across the telco industry," said Daniel Lee, Kaonsoft's co-founder and North America CEO, in a statement. "With increased competition and pressure to retain customers, customer service is becoming the new battlefield, and QuickOn will become an essential part of the arsenal in the fight for a competitive advantage."

