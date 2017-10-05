Revel Partners with Como for Loyalty Solution

Revel Systems, provider of a business platform integrating operations and customer channels driven by the point of sale into a single dashboard, is partnering with Como, a customer engagement solution provider, to deliver an integrated customer loyalty solution.

Through the partnership, the Como toolset will further extend Revel's suite of CRM tools and be integrated with Revel POS, allowing direct interaction with customers and personalized attention, based on real-time data and analytics.

"The goal is to provide seamless integration of all customer channels through a POS, which will in turn make for easier and more intuitive management," said Revel Chief Operations Officer Bobby Marhamat in a statement. "With the expansion of our suite of tools and more granular CRM, our customers can deliver the most personalized experiences, which can show serious impact to their bottom line and empower them to scale." "Como is excited to partner with Revel Systems and offer their clients our end-to-end customer engagement platform," said Yair Holtzer, founder and head of Como US, in a statement. "Using our data-driven technology, the Como Sense solution enables hospitality and retail chains to bring their customers back and increase their spending."

