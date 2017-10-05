InsideView Expands Insights Powered by InsideView and Introduces Refresh for Dynamics 365

InsideView today released an update to Insights, powered by InsideView, the Microsoft-branded version of InsideView Sales, embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Insights now enables more targeted prospecting, with new features such as list building, more watchlists, and custom news filters. It natively embeds external, real-time Targeting Intelligence (including account and contact data, news and social insights, and connections) into the Dynamics 365 environment.

The newest version of Insights includes the following features:

List Building - Now users can build highly targeted account and prospect lists from InsideView's global database of more than 13 million companies and 30 million contacts, within their Dynamics workflow, by using more than 40 selection filters, such as company size, location, industry, and other firmographics, as well as contact details, custom news topics, keywords, and common connections. Lists can be uploaded directly into Dynamics 365.

Watchlists - Users can create up to five watchlists of up to 200 people and/or companies to keep tabs on all their top prospects, customers, and competitors. With five watchlists, users can track up to 1,000 companies and/or people.

Custom News Topics - Users can create news topics to receive highly focused news alerts that they can use as custom filters when building lists.

"Intelligence is the foundation of effective prospecting and selling," said Heidi Tucker, vice president of global alliances at InsideView, in a statement. "In today's B2B market, winning businesses need to know more than the competition. Microsoft has been delivering on that need by including Insights in their CRM for years. With the new release of Insights, powered by InsideView, Microsoft customers will be better informed and can do more targeted sales and marketing outreach than ever before. We're privileged to keep innovating with Microsoft to deliver the most intelligent systems on the planet."

InsideView is also deepening its commitment to Microsoft customers with the introduction of Refresh for Dynamics 365, a data cleaning application embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 that provides automatic data updates from the InsideView global database of companies.

Refresh corrects inaccuracies, identifies duplicate records, and automatically fills in missing fields of information. Users can accept or reject changes on individual records or in bulk and choose which records they want to manage using a rules-based system with manual overrides.

