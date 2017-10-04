Actifio Announces Sky Platform 8.0

Copy data virtualization company Actifio recently announced the latest version (8.0) of its Sky Platform, which the vendor calls its biggest ever release and is the result of more than two and a half years of research and collaboration with enterprises, partners, and analysts.

Sky Platform 8.0 is a cloud-centric solution that aims to enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. More specifically, it looks to empower them to execute a “crawl-walk-run” IT transformation strategy and has five key features:

Cloud Native: It features enterprise grade data management for cloud native applications in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Azure Stack, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.

Cloud Mobility: It enables hybrid cloud deployments across on-premises physical or virtual servers and cloud platforms, with the goal of providing instant access to data and improved business resiliency and agility.

Cloud Object: It features object storage capabilities that aim to deliver instant data access for application development, analytics applications, low RPO (recovery point objective) and RTO (recovery time objective) disaster recovery, and long-term data retention for archival and compliance purposes, both on-premises or in the cloud. It supports Amazon Web Services S3 and S3 IAS, Microsoft Azure Blob, IBM Cloud Object Storage, Google Nearline and Coldline, Dell EMC ECS, Hitachi HCP, Netapp StorageGRID, Wasabi, and Scality.

Cloud Catalog/Search: It features a catalog of all applications and data and allows users to search and restore data from any data center or cloud.

Cloud Engage: It includes a user engagement platform that aims to help users derive more value from Actifio, with a focus on analytics, reporting, and data-centric applications.

“The rise of the digital enterprise is the dominant characteristic of today’s global economy, and the pace of that rise is unrelenting. Data has become what oil once was: the essential currency of modern business,” says Brian Reagan, CMO at Actifio. “As the leader and pioneer in this space, we will continue to help enterprises harness the power of this unstoppable data revolution, particularly in the emerging multi-cloud world. Business leaders who hesitate in accelerating digital transformation run the risk of competitive disruption, decline, and outright irrelevance.”

