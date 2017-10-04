Sprinklr Adds to Experience Cloud

Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management platform, has released eight integrated products within the Sprinklr Experience Cloud suite of products.

The company updated its Social Cloud with new capabilities around social listening, with deep access to Twitter's data platform, and Sprinklr Display, with dozens of out-of-the-box templates to help companies transform social media data into visualizations. Sprinklr also added content and advocacy marketing capabilities to its Marketing Cloud; paid media advertising to its Advertising Cloud; location insights to its Research Cloud; ratings and reviews capabilities to its Commerce Cloud; and Social Care to its Care Cloud. Sprinklr also announced its new Space Experience design architecture and user interface.

"We're living in a new world where the old rules don't apply," said Ragy Thomas, founder and CEO of Sprinklr, in a statement. "We saw that from the start and designed a new class of enterprise software to solve it. Today, I'm proud to unveil version one of the CXM platform we've always aspired to build, giving companies for the first time the ability to communicate externally across channels and collaborate internally across silos to deliver more human experiences at scale." "After seven years of work building the first unified platform for customer experience management behind the scenes and almost two years of front-end development to create a user experience to match it, this release is a milestone in the evolution of Sprinklr's platform," added Pavitar Singh, Sprinklr's chief technology officer.

