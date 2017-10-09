Bigtincan Updates Its Bigtincan Hub Sales Automation Platform

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile sales enablement technology, has launched a new version of Bigtincan Hub with new artificial intelligence-driven features and automation that supports each phase of the sales and marketing lifecycle.

The new release includes an expanded roster of sales enablement automation capabilities that leverage Bigtincan's AI and machine learning technologies (SalesAI). Fifty new features, including adaptive learning and onboarding, smart customer engagement analytics, social learning and collaboration, account-based marketing, and an open developer environment called Bigtincan Add-ons, are included in this release.

"Bigtincan's mission is to help its customers to work more efficiently by unifying sales, marketing, and service teams and using automation to guide them to more wins," said David Keane, CEO and co-founder of Bigtincan, in a statement. "We designed this new release to support the sales and marketing lifecycle from front to back. Sales enablement automation technology makes it easy for sales, marketing, and service teams to make the most of every interaction they have with customers and prospects. By doing so, Bigtincan Hub drives more pipeline impact, business wins, and ROI."

The new Bigtincan Sales Enablement Automation Platform adds more than 50 new features and upgrades, including the following:

Sales content management for all devices and operating systems,including Apple's new iOS11, along with expanded support for Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, Salesforce AppExchange improvements, and overall performance improvements.

Adaptive onboarding, coaching, and learning with content that adjusts to specific users' personas, roles, skill levels, locations, and more. The My Learning channel provides custom content and structured learning materials. Its new video capabilities facilitate interactive coaching, peer and manager reviews, and sharing with customers.

Social learning and gamification through discussion groups and Deal Rooms. Teams can link content to specific discussions and compare skills, actions, and outcomes to improve overall performance. Bigtincan's SalesAI also recommends peers to follow and collaborate with.

Deeper sales and marketing alignment through more complete integration with marketing automation and CRM systems. This optimizes account-based marketing (ABM) programs by automatically associating sales content with marketing campaigns, and enabling automated creation of leads and contacts based on ABM campaign rules.

A new Smart Share system that measures how customers engage with content, including forwards, replies, comments, and more.

Dynamic reporting and business intelligence via dashboards and custom reporting tools to track the status of sales activities. Reporting is also enabled within Salesforce.com.

Bigtincan Add-Ons, a programmable, extensible environment that lets customers, third-party developers and content specialists create extensions and new functionality to Bigtincan Hub.

"Bigtincan Hub leverages AI and machine learning to make reliable content recommendations, provide social learning opportunities, and clearly and quickly assess individual differences and similarities," said Anthony Turco, chief technology officer at Bigtincan, in a statement. "Our new release helps to optimize sales team performance by increasing speed while at the same time reducing complexity. Bigtincan Hub does all this at scale so that busy sales executives remain productive through targeted ongoing learning, communication, collaboration, and sharing."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com