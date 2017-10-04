Personify Launches Personify360 Version 7.6.2

Personify, a solution provider for membership organizations, has released Personify360 version 7.6.2.

Personify360 version 7.6.2 improves on the company's previous system for managing constituents with an updated, modern look and feel, core platform improvements, technology stack upgrades, and numerous client satisfaction enhancements.

"Many of the enhancements made in this release came directly from client requests and feedback, which proves Personify's continued dedication to client satisfaction and improved user experience at all levels," said Dave Cooper, Personify's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Additionally, we are committed to continuing the modernization of our platform and technology stack."

The new features and updated functionality in Personify360 7.6.2 include the following:

A modern user interface theme;

Technology upgrades for DNN, BusinessObjects, Pitney Bowes, SQL Server, and many more;

New Financial Accounting Reporting Universe;

Enhancements to Personify's integrated payment processing solution with Vantiv; and

Improvements to the security of the platform, including LDAP authentication and SSO enhancements.

The release of Personify360 7.6.2 comes on the heels of Personify's acquisition of Wild Apricot, a membership management software provider, last week. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.

