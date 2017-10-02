ZynBit Launches ZynSync on the Salesforce AppExchange

ZynBit has launched ZynSync for Contacts, Calendars, Emails, and Tasks on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

With support for Exchange Server, Gsuite/Gmail and Microsoft Office 365, ZynSync is a utility to keep calendars, email, tasks, and contacts synchronized with Salesforce. Salesforce users can track and analyze customer interactions that are siloed in email and calendars. Sales operations can fuel critical reporting and dashboards without the data entry. ZynSync eliminates the need for data entry to Salesforce by automating the data collection of activities taking place in the email inbox.

"ZynSync is a critical component to the ZynBit platform as it compliments other Zyn apps, like ZynBox, ZynTrack, ZynMobile, and ZynCal with a layer of automation that benefits management and reps equally with pipeline analytics and productivity gains. Customer interaction and activity tracking is the fundamental building block of CRM and it's been ripe for automation for a long time," said Phil Dixon, CEO of ZynBit, in a statement.

