Chute and Hootsuite Announce Partnership

Chute, a provider of an end-to-end user-generated content marketing solution, recently announced a partnership with Hootsuite that will enable marketers to access and share user-generated content gathered through Chute within Hootsuite.

“This is beneficial for us both because it’s beneficial for our customers. Our goal at Chute is to help brands tell better stories, and a huge part of that is also being more efficient. It allows both of us to offer a truly holistic approach to social media,” says Ranvir Gujral, CEO of Chute. “We both have customers who would leave one platform to use another—a marketer might find content in Chute and then download and re-upload into Hootsuite. Or conversely, they’ll have a social post in mind while in Hootsuite and exit to search Chute for that perfect rights-cleared image.”

The partnership enables joint Chute and Hootsuite customers to organize and share content via a three-step process. First, users can build a social content library in Chute by using tags, image recognition, or geolocation search to identify the best images for their needs. Next, they can save these images to folders that are linked to their Hootsuite accounts, as well as organize and tag images so that they are easily searchable. Finally, they can share images via social media as well as analyze the performance of those images directly from their Hootsuite dashboards. Additionally, each image includes data so that users can credit the original creator as well as view the original description for identification and copywriting purposes.

“Each of these steps work together to ensure marketers are constantly publishing the best content for their audience,” Gujral says. “Social media is forever evolving, so being able to build a library based on fresh content and then analyzing that content’s performance is key in being successful.

Gujral notes that the alliance has been in the works for some time. “We’ve been in talks for a while, but we wanted to make sure we did it right. This was the perfect moment when it aligned with both of our product road maps and when we were both able to put significant go-to-market effort behind the partnership,” he says. “From a purely business sense, Hootsuite benefits from partnering with a company that has been doing enterprise-level user-generated content and rights management for over six years, and Chute benefits from Hootsuite’s scale and reach.”

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com