Merkle Becomes a Google Cloud Partner

Merkle has forged a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to develop marketing data management solutions on Google Cloud Platform.

"Today, the amount of data to be collected and transformed in concert with identity resolution and the integration of end-user marketing tools is unprecedented. As a Google Cloud Platform partner, we now have the global reach into one of the most advanced cloud platforms to leverage our expertise on developing and managing next-generation marketing solutions," said Matt Mobley, chief technology officer of Merkle, in a statement. "As a Google agency partner for many years, our enhanced partnership with Cloud builds our expertise across the Google product suite and further extends our commitment to the Google community."

Merkle provides expert services across the Google marketing product suite. It is an authorized reseller and services provider for DoubleClick and Google Analytics in the United States. In the United Kingdom Merkle¦Periscopix is a Certified Marketing Partner for DoubleClick Search, Bid Manager, and Campaign Manager with certifications including Google Analytics, Tag Manager, Optimize, and Data Studio.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com