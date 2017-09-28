Nimble Launches Prospector

Nimble, a provider of social sales and marketing CRM systems, today introduced Nimble Prospector, a contact discovery and enrichment engine that uses artificial intelligence to build and update prospect records, including verified business emails, phone numbers, and addresses to comprehensive, auto-enriched profiles that can be added to Nimble CRM with a single click.

Businesses can use Nimble to qualify prospects using auto-generated people and business profiles; discover their verified business contact details; create enriched contact records and manage relationships in their cloud-based CRM; and outreach to prospects. Specifically, users can do the following:

Target businesses using company profiles, biography, industry, number of employees, year founded, keywords, company type, revenue, ticker, CEO name, address, and phone;

Qualify prospects using auto-generated Contact Profiles, which include biography, location, keywords, work experience, education, and social profiles;

Discover verified business contact details, including emails, phone numbers, and addreses from any website, social network, or business web application;

Enrich contact details in Nimble's cloud-based CRM with a single click from the Nimble Smart Contacts App browser extension;

Build segmented lists using tags; and

Outreach via personalized one-to-one emails via Nimble's built-in Group Messaging feature, which tracks prospect email opens and clicks and reminds users to follow up.

"The combination of sales and marketing solutions that small and medium-sized businesses have to use for outbound prospecting are too complex and expensive for 99 percent of most companies needs," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "What companies need is a simply smarter CRM that combines social sales intelligence and group email marketing to help sales teams prospect, engage, and close customers everywhere they work. This is what Nimble does, and it's why we're growing so quickly." "Nimble is the first and only social CRM that truly understands the salesperson’s everyday workflows," said Jorge Soto, co-founder and CEO of FirstCut.io, in a statement. "This one-stop prospecting tool follows you everywhere you go while offering the CRM functionalities you need to do your job. Nimble's prospecting capabilities enable you to quickly source leads and discover contact details across all your channels as well as export leads to the CRM, update contact statuses, set lead sources. and more."

Nimble Prospector comes built into every Nimble Business license with 25 lookups per user per month with additional lookups on a pay-as-you-go basis. Prospector fees start at $9.95 for an additional 50 lookups per month and are shared across an entire Nimble team account.

