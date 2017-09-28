Engagio Launches Dash Account-Based Attribution

Engagio, a marketing orchestration software company, has launched Dash Account Based Attribution to give B2B marketers multitouch attribution to help them measure ROI and make decisions about high-value accounts.

Dash Account Based Attribution helps marketers understand the impact of programs on multiple people within accounts. It supports multiple account-based attribution models for all stages of the account journey, provides native dashboards in Salesforce.com, and complements the current set of Engagio account-centric tools.

Engagio's Dash Account Based Attribution specifically helps marketing teams do the following:

Analyze conversion at every stage of the account journey to measure custom demand waterfalls and optimize the account based funnel;

Understand which programs are working, and which are not; and

Evaluate results using multitouch attribution models, such as First Touch, Last Touch, Equal Touch, Position-Based, and custom.

"We are excited to add Dash Account Based Attribution to our product suite," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "In our discussions with marketers at small and large organizations that are running account-based marketing programs, we heard loud and clear that they do not have an effective way to measure the ROI of their initiatives at the account level. Very rarely is one activity or one individual responsible for creating or closing a deal. With this new product we are now helping marketers understand the multitouch impact of all the key interactions involved in complex revenue cycles so they can report on ROI, optimize spend, and share insights with revenue teams."

