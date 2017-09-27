Pegasystems Launches T-Switch AI Controller

Pegasystems today launched the T-Switch, a component of the Pega Customer Decision Hub that gives organizations control over the transparency of their artificial intelligence (AI) customer engagement models. The latest release of the Pega Customer Decision Hub also helps users deploy AI algorithms based on transparency thresholds within their businesses, mitigate potential risks, and maintain regulatory compliance. As part of the Pega Customer Decision Hub, the T-Switch will allow organizations to set the appropriate thresholds for AI transparency or opaqueness and predefine these levels for each AI model using a sliding scale from one (most opaque) to five (most transparent). Pega Customer Decision Hub users will access the T-Switch and all other Pega AI tools in a newly centralized Business Control Center for AI. This allows users to create, import, adjust, and monitor their AI models in a single dashboard. This includes models built using the following: Pega Predictive Analytics Director to develop models that accurately predict customer behaviors;

Pega Adaptive Decision Manager to automatically adjust models on the fly based on customer actions; Pega Text Analytics for text classification, sentiment analysis, and intent detection; and

Any third-party AI models available via PMML. The T-Swich capabilities will be available by the end of October. "With increasing amounts of regulations, nearly any global organization needs to ensure its AI systems provide the appropriate levels of transparency that allow businesses to explain how they use customer data," said Rob Walker, vice president of decision management at Pegasystems, in a statement. "The T-Switch, built into the AI-powered Pega Customer Decision Hub, ensures organizations maintain compliance while leveraging the power of AI to provide exceptional experiences that increase customer satisfaction and the bottom line." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/