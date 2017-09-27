Passage.AI Launches Bot-Building Solution

Passage.AI today launched as a company with an artificial intelligence-driven conversational interface to help companies create chatbots. Passage.AI uses the latest deep learning technologies to build a natural language processing engine that includes conversational AI building blocks. These blocks understand natural language text and speech for identifying intents, extracting pertinent and timely information, understanding and responding to queries, searching through vast amounts of data, and creating an intelligent conversational interface. "Today's consumers expect instant, seamless, and positive experiences with companies they choose to do business with," said Ravi Raj, CEO and founder of Passage.AI, in a statement. "Our conversational AI platform delivers superior results, while helping improve customer retention and loyalty. The best part: most customers don't even realize they are speaking with an AI chatbot. From helping them locate items within a store to answering a simple question over the phone, our NLP technology takes conversational AI capabilities to the next level, and so far, our customers have been very happy with the results." Available for messaging and voice platforms like Facebook Messenger, Slack, SMS, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, the Passage.AI chatbot automatically responds to messages from customers by querying content using the NLP platform. Passage.AI can help customers do the following: Locate items in store by chatting with your bot on Facebook Messenger;

Fill out form by answering a few questions over text or voice on Amazon Alexa or Google Home;

Get automated customer service responses for questions about service outages, technician availability, bank hours, etc.

Track packages or loyalty reward points from any messaging service.

Receive personalized deals, offers, and coupons that can be redeemed from within a messaging app; or

