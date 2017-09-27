Moxie Launches Kbot E-Commerce Assistant

Moxie Software, a provider of digital commerce solutions, has launched Kbot as part of its Concierge platform.

Kbot is a digital engagement solution that enables companies to guide customers through the entire digital journey without human assistance. From completing quote and application forms to booking travel reservations or checking out of an online shopping cart, Kbot provides the information customers need to complete their tasks.

Moxie's Kbot also offers contextual guidance, presenting useful snippets of information to consumers during the online purchasing process based on specific behaviors or page elements that indicate opportunity or struggle.

"While search engines deliver traffic and analytics engines provide insights to customer behavior and struggle, Moxie's Kbot application gives companies a new opportunity to guide customers at the moment of struggle resulting in higher conversion rates," said Nikhil Govindaraj, senior vice president of products at Moxie, in a statement. "Customers are seeking advice; Kbot enables the business to deliver advice at scale."

Other features of Kbot include the following:

Proactive notifications to guide customers along the buying journey;

Dashboards for insight and continuous solution improvement;

Optional escalation to assisted digital channels via chat or email.

Kbot is designed for use on tablets and mobile devices as well as desktops.

